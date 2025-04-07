Rare Virus That Claimed Gene Hackman’s Wife Now Linked to 3 Deaths in California Ski Town

This is straight-up unsettling: a rare and often deadly virus has been linked to the deaths of three people in a small California town — the same infection that took the life of Betsy Arakawa, pianist and wife of actor Gene Hackman, earlier this year.

Health officials in Mono County confirmed that all three victims were residents of Mammoth Lakes, a scenic ski destination nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The cause? Hantavirus — a rare but serious illness spread through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva.

RELATED: Gene Hackman, Wife, and Dog Found Dead in Their New Mexico Home

What’s got experts especially concerned is the timing. These cases surfaced in February, which is unusually early. According to local health officials, hantavirus infections typically show up later in the spring or even summer.

“We believe that deer mouse numbers are high this year in Mammoth — and probably in other parts of the Eastern Sierra, too,” said Mono County public health officer Dr. Tom Boo. “An increase in indoor mice elevates the risk of hantavirus exposure.”

Though no additional cases have been reported in the past month, Dr. Boo called the situation “tragic and alarming,” and said he’s still keeping a close eye on the trend.

As always, if you’re in areas where rodents are active, especially indoors, it’s worth being extra cautious — because some viral trends are not the fun kind.