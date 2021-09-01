Gene Simmons Tests Positive For COVID-19

Two of the Kiss stars have now contracted the virus.

Stanley tested positive last week, forcing the band to scrap a few shows on their farewell tour.

A statement from the band reads: “KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA (California).”

Gene Simmons has been very vocal about the importance of getting your shots.