‘General Hospital’ Legend Anthony Geary, Beloved Luke of Luke and Laura, Dies at 78

Anthony Geary, the actor who helped define daytime television and stole the hearts of millions as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at the age of 78.

Geary became a household name in the late 1970s and early ’80s as one half of one of TV’s most iconic super couples: Luke and Laura. Their romance wasn’t just popular — it was a full-blown pop culture phenomenon that crossed generations and turned soap operas into must-watch television.

RELATED: Young and The Restless Star, Billy Miller Dies at Age 43

The couple’s 1981 wedding episode remains one of the most-watched moments in daytime TV history. A staggering 30 million viewers tuned in, and the event was so big it aired over two episodes and even featured guest appearances from Hollywood royalty, including Elizabeth Taylor. For many fans, it was the moment that cemented General Hospital as a cultural force.

Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on and off for decades, bringing depth, charm, and complexity to a character that evolved dramatically over time.

He officially stepped away from the role in 2015 but delighted longtime fans with a brief return in 2017, proving just how enduring his connection to the show — and its audience — truly was.

Beyond General Hospital, Geary built an impressive career across television and theatre. He appeared on other daytime dramas, including The Young and the Restless and Bright Promise, and was widely respected for his dedication to the craft, often favouring challenging stage work away from the spotlight.

Anthony Geary died Sunday in Amsterdam due to complications following a surgical procedure performed three days earlier.

For fans who grew up watching Luke and Laura fall in love, fight, and find their way back to each other, Geary’s passing marks the end of an era. His work helped shape a golden age of daytime television, and his legacy will live on in reruns, memories, and the countless viewers who still remember where they were when Luke and Laura said “I do.”