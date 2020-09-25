General Mills Admits They Made Their Cereals Worse, So They’re Bringing Back The ’80s Taste

General Mills admits that over the years they have worked hard to get artificial flavours and extra sugar out of their products, as a result, the cereals aren’t that good anymore.

And they just announced they’re permanently bringing back the, “’80s taste” of four of their major brands: Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, and Cookie Crisp.

Trix will come in its classic fruit shapes, Cocoa Puffs and Cookie Crisp will have a stronger chocolate flavor, and Golden Grahams will be made with actual honey.

One other big reason they’re doing this: Millennials are nostalgic for the cereals they grew up eating, but it’s a real letdown when the cereals don’t taste as good as we remember.

All four of the “retro recipes” are hitting stores now.