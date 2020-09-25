Listen Live

General Mills Admits They Made Their Cereals Worse, So They’re Bringing Back The ’80s Taste

There was a reason you were coo-coo for Cocoa Puffs!

By Kool Eats

General Mills admits that over the years they have worked hard to get artificial flavours and extra sugar out of their products, as a result, the cereals aren’t that good anymore.

 

And they just announced they’re permanently bringing back the, “’80s taste” of four of their major brands:  Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, and Cookie Crisp.

 

Trix will come in its classic fruit shapes, Cocoa Puffs and Cookie Crisp will have a stronger chocolate flavor, and Golden Grahams will be made with actual honey.

 

One other big reason they’re doing this:  Millennials are nostalgic for the cereals they grew up eating, but it’s a real letdown when the cereals don’t taste as good as we remember.

 

All four of the “retro recipes” are hitting stores now.  

