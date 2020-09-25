Chris Rock Will Host The Season Premiere of ‘SNL’

Chris Rock will open season 46 of the sketch comedy show on October 3rd!

The show will be broadcast from New York’s Rockefeller Centre for the first time since March.

During the lockdown, the late-night show aired a few visual “at home” editions.

Megan Thee Stallion will be the musical guest.

The gig marks Rock’s third appearance as host after he was part of the main cast from 1990 to 1993.

This season of SNL should prove to be very funny as Jim Carrey has been tapped to play Democratic nominee Joe Biden while Alec Baldwin will be back as Donald Trump.