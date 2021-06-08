General Mills Launches Limited Edition ‘Loki’ Charms Cereal

Just in time for this week’s ‘Loki” release on Disney+, General Mills has announced a mischievous take on their classic Lucky Charms cereal with a “Loki Charms” version.

Only 3,500 boxes will be made available on Wednesday, June 9th at 11 AM EST. That coincides with the date the series premieres.

Unfortunately, Loki Charms are seriously limited edition and will not be available in grocery stores, People reports. With only 3,500 boxes available, the special green box will retail for a whopping $8 (shipping included).

You can visit MischievouslyDelicious.com ahead of time to try & crack a code to give you first dibs at the $8 boxes of cereal.

The presale, which is available to the first 1,000 customers to guess the magic encryption password, begins at 9:00 a.m. EST through the website, leaving only 2,500 boxes for general release.

Marvel recently gave fans a first look at the upcoming Disney+ series in which Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief.