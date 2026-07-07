George Clooney Is Getting a Lifetime Achievement Award... and Somehow Still Hasn't Aged

George Clooney is heading back to one of his favourite places in the world... Venice.

The Hollywood icon will receive the prestigious Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the 83rd Venice Film Festival this September, recognizing a career that has spanned decades as an actor, director and producer.

It's a fitting honour for Clooney, who has made plenty of memorable appearances at the festival over the years.

He premiered Out of Sight there in 1998, returned in 2005 with his critically acclaimed film Good Night, and Good Luck, and was back again last year with Jay Kelly, where he played a movie star facing an existential crisis before accepting... You guessed it... a lifetime achievement award at an Italian film festival.

Life really does imitate art.

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Venice also holds special meaning for Clooney beyond the red carpet. It's where he married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014, making the city one of the most memorable stops in his personal life as well.

The 83rd Venice Film Festival runs from September 2 to 12, and Clooney's latest honour adds yet another milestone to a career that's produced blockbuster hits, Oscar wins and one of the most recognizable smiles in Hollywood.

At this point, Venice should probably just give him his own parking spot.