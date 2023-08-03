George Clooney, Meryl Streep Among ‘Highest-Earning’ Actors Donating to SAG emergency fund During Strike

George Clooney and Meryl Streep have made significant donations to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) emergency fund as the actors’ strike continues.

A news release on Wednesday stated that with the help of “some of Hollywood’s top-earning stars,” the SAG-AFTRA Foundation has raised over $15 million and is preparing to bring aid to actors in the union facing economic hardships as a result of the ongoing strike.

Along with Streep and Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Dwyane Johnson and others have each made donations of $1 million or more to the fund, according to the release.

Actor Courtney B. Vance, the foundation’s president, said in a statement that Johnson gave an “historic seven-figure donation,” and that Clooney and Streep “stepped up with $1 million donations, emails, and many calls to action rallying others to give generously.”

The fund is set up to provide aid to applicants among the union’s 160,000 members who went on strike last month after failing to reach a deal on a new contract with AMPTP. SAG-AFTRA members joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket lines, and have been on strike since May.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nicole Kidman have also each contributed to the fund with donations of $1 million or more.