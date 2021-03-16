George Clooney Says He Once Played A Nasty Trick On His Best Friend

Clooney is well known for being a practical joker and recently disclosed a bomb of a prank that he pulled on BFF Richard Kind at the beginning of his career in Hollywood.

George told the story while making an appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ SmartLess podcast.

George explained during the podcast that he thought it would be funny to make his friend think that his cat had a serious bowel issue.

Also during the podcast chat, Clooney also revealed his wife Amal has just started watching old episodes of ER – and she’s not impressed with his womanizing character on the show.

Boys are gross!