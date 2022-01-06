Listen Live

Gerry Dee Will Zoom Into Your Virtual Classroom Today if You DM Him!

What a cool thing to do Gerry!

By Dirt/Divas

Gerry Dee is offering to help Ontario teachers with online schooling!  He zoomed in yesterday to a grade 6 class in Innisfil!

 

 

 

Gerry Dee is one of Canada’s busiest comedic talents. Drawing inspiration from his years as a high school teacher, Gerry is the star and co-creator of the hit sitcom “Mr.d” (8 seasons) on CBC. 

 

 

And he’s bringing his teaching skills to your classroom kids!

 

 

Gerry also has a National bestseller book called “Teaching: It’s Harder Than It Looks”, and he placed 3rd on Season 5 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”. 

 

 

Gerry hosted the CBC game show Family Feud Canada last month. He lives in Toronto with his wife and three kids.

