Get Hitched on a Ferris Wheel? The CNE Says “I Do!”

If your idea of the perfect wedding involves cotton candy, roller coasters, and boy band ballads, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you — and it’s as sweet as a deep-fried Mars bar.

This summer, the CNE is launching its Marriage on the Midway contest, offering one lucky couple the chance to exchange vows under North America’s tallest travelling Ferris wheel, the iconic SuperWheel.

What You’ll Win (Besides Eternal Midway Love)

The winning couple will score:

A symbolic vow ceremony with that stunning SuperWheel backdrop

with that stunning SuperWheel backdrop An official wedding photographer to capture every candy-coated moment

to capture every candy-coated moment A custom cake created by a local bakery competing in the CNE’s cake decorating contest (no pressure, bakers)

created by a local bakery competing in the CNE’s cake decorating contest (no pressure, bakers) Unlimited rides for the couple and up to 20 guests

for the couple and up to 20 guests $500 in food vouchers (cue the poutine and Tiny Tom’s binge)

(cue the poutine and Tiny Tom’s binge) VIP seating at the 98 Degrees concert, where the boys will perform “I Do (Cherish You)” live — because what’s more romantic than Nick Lachey singing your wedding anthem?

Now, just a heads-up: this isn't a legally binding ceremony — more of a fun, fairy-tale-style celebration. So if you're looking to make it official, you’ll still need to visit City Hall before (or after) your midway matrimony.

How to Enter

Couples across Ontario can submit their love story online at theex.com by August 8. The winning couple will be revealed by August 15, just in time for the fair’s opening.