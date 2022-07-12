The CNE Announces Its Concert Lineup!

After two years of no Ex, the city is ready to bring back the fun in a big way! The CNE released its list of entertainers performing on the Bandshell stage!

Whether you’re into rock anthems, pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all attendees to enjoy at Exhibition Place.

The fun kicks off August 19th with a comedy night featuring Howie Mandel, alongside standup greats Ali Hassan, Nour Hadidi, Neil Seguin, and Courtney Gilmour.

Musical artists include Gordon Lightfoot, Marianas Trench, Jocelyn Alice, Hawksley workman, Glass Tiger, Johnny Reid, David Wilcox and more…

CNE 2022 Bandshell Stage Lineup!