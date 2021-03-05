Get Paid To Binge Watch 121 Episodes Of ‘Friends’

Best Value Schools, a college and university ranking website, is looking to shell out the cash to five Central Park fans who agree to binge the first five seasons of the classic ‘90s sitcom, reported Travel & Leisure.

In exchange, the lucky applicants must agree to post to their social media accounts while viewing the sitcom and, upon completing the task, rank their favourite episodes online.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to work in the United States, and “have lively, outgoing social media personalities.”

According to Best Value Schools, watching the first five seasons breaks down to 44 hours 39 minutes and, when divided by $1,000, comes to an hourly rate of $22.04. Which is definitely more than Rachel made at Central Perk!

In addition to the money, you’ll also get a “Friends” t-shirt, mug, fleece blanket, tumbler, and a $100 DoorDash gift card.

While watching seasons 6 to 10 are not required, one lucky applicant will also receive all 10 seasons on Blu-Ray. Applications are due by March 31st.

As far as the long-delayed “Friends” reunion, David Schwimmer recently revealed the episode is set to tape “in a little over a month,” reported People.

While no premiere date has been announced, fans can still get their “Friends” fix by streaming all episodes of the sitcom on HBO Max.