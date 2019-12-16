Listen Live

Get Swaddled Like a Baby for Physical Therapy

Just hope nobody comes to the door when you're swaddled

By Darryl on the Drive

I used to take pride in a tight and neatly wrapped swaddle blanket when our girl was a baby. It truly works when they’re that new, but how about when you’re over 30?

In Japan it’s nothing new, Adult Swaddling is used as a form of physical therapy, apparently assisting in the relief of back pain.

I could picture it being partially a tranquil, peaceful and therapeutic, at least until somebody sees you like that.

I’m 6ft2, is there a swaddle blanket large enough? I’m willing to try this, but I refuse to wear a diaper.

