Get Swaddled Like a Baby for Physical Therapy
Just hope nobody comes to the door when you're swaddled
I used to take pride in a tight and neatly wrapped swaddle blanket when our girl was a baby. It truly works when they’re that new, but how about when you’re over 30?
In Japan it’s nothing new, Adult Swaddling is used as a form of physical therapy, apparently assisting in the relief of back pain.
I could picture it being partially a tranquil, peaceful and therapeutic, at least until somebody sees you like that.
I’m 6ft2, is there a swaddle blanket large enough? I’m willing to try this, but I refuse to wear a diaper.
Stay sane with swaddling therapy 🧠 pic.twitter.com/SgE66ZEPUZ
— Insider (@thisisinsider) December 16, 2019