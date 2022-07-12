Giant Sunspot Threatens Earth And Could Cause Radio Blackout!

There is a massive sunspot dubbed AR3055, which measures more than 6,100 miles wide or 9816.998 km.

The sunspot is almost directly facing earth according to researchers and this could cause problems for our way of life!

Researchers aren’t sure whether AR3055 grew to its current size from an existing, smaller spot, or rapidly developed on its own over the weekend, according to SpaceWeather.com, which also shared moving images of the spot, which boasts more than a dozen, swirling cores of magnetic energy.

Lot's to see on the sun right now! Sunspot group AR3055 (lower left) is very active – Earth-directed flares possible – & stretches more than 100.000 km! Single DSLR frame July 11, 10:35 UTC. pic.twitter.com/FyZOwOcjsh — Jan Hattenbach (@JanHattenbach) July 11, 2022

A sunspot like AR3055 could lead to potentially detrimental “M-class” solar flare or bursts of high-energy radiation that can last for hours. M-class flares are considered medium in size but have the power to prompt radio blackouts in space and here on Earth.

Flares expel plasma from the Sun’s outer layer or the corona. When the shockwave, called a coronal mass ejection, ultimately hits our atmosphere — which takes about eight minutes — they create geomagnetic storms with varying effects on satellites, GPS and power grids in the areas it hits, as well as natural processes, including the migration of animals, who rely on the magnetic field to navigate.