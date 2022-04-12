Gilbert Gottfried Gone at 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67.

A statement from his family says:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote in a statement shared to his Twitter account.

The family described him as “the most iconic voice in comedy” as well as a “wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

“Although today is a sad day for us all, please keep laughing as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Rest peacefully, Gilbert.