Gilda’s Club Celebrates a Milestone in the Year Gilda Radner Would’ve Turned 80

As the world marks World Cancer Day on February 4, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is inviting the community to do more than reflect — it’s asking people to show up.

Throughout 2026, the local chapter will host a full calendar of community-driven events focused on connection, compassion, and hope for anyone impacted by cancer. The year also carries special meaning: it marks what would have been the 80th birthday of Gilda Radner, whose legacy continues to shape the organization’s mission.

“At Gilda’s Club, we believe community is stronger than cancer,” a local official shared ahead of World Cancer Day — a message that feels especially fitting in a milestone year.

Known for its iconic Red Door and welcoming clubhouse atmosphere, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka offers free emotional support, education, and programming for individuals and families navigating a cancer diagnosis. There’s no cost, no referral, and no pressure — just a place to be understood.

In 2026, the organization is opening its doors even wider, encouraging residents, local businesses, and community partners across Simcoe Muskoka to take part in events that celebrate togetherness while helping fund these essential services.

2026 Event Highlights Include:

Red Door Curling Bonspiel – February 28

– February 28 Pickleball Tournament – April 15 (new for 2026)

– April 15 (new for 2026) The Lightfoot Band – May 8

– May 8 On a Sunday Afternoon – June 7

– June 7 Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Walk – June 28

– June 28 Red Door Golf Classic – July 15

These events directly support Gilda’s Club’s free programs. The organization receives no regular government funding and relies entirely on community generosity to keep its services accessible to everyone who needs them.

More events — including Ladies Nine and Wine and Gilda’s After Dark Comedy — will be announced later this year.

As Gilda Radner once showed the world, laughter and honesty can exist alongside hardship. In 2026, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is honouring that spirit — reminding the community that no one has to face cancer alone, and that showing up for one another still matters.