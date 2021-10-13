Listen Live

Gingerbread-Flavoured Mountain Dew Is Coming For The Holiday Season!

Merry Christmas to us all!

By Kool Eats

Mountain Dew is releasing a gingerbread pop for the holidays.  It’s called Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d.

 

On the bottle, it’s described as Mountain Dew with a, “blast of artificial gingerbread flavour.”  They haven’t revealed a release date yet.  All we know is it’ll hit shelves before the end of the year.

 

This isn’t the first holiday flavour they’ve come up with.  It’s replacing a cranberry-pomegranate flavour called Merry Mash-Up that they’ve been selling since 2018.

 

