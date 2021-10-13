Gingerbread-Flavoured Mountain Dew Is Coming For The Holiday Season!
Merry Christmas to us all!
Mountain Dew is releasing a gingerbread pop for the holidays. It’s called Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d.
On the bottle, it’s described as Mountain Dew with a, “blast of artificial gingerbread flavour.” They haven’t revealed a release date yet. All we know is it’ll hit shelves before the end of the year.
This isn’t the first holiday flavour they’ve come up with. It’s replacing a cranberry-pomegranate flavour called Merry Mash-Up that they’ve been selling since 2018.
Here is the new Gingerbread Snap’d Mountain Dew!
This flavor leaked online last year, and there’s a couple notable differences. First, the soda is white instead of light brown. Second, the name is now Gingerbread Snap’d instead of just Snap’d.
