Girls’ Nights Aren’t Just Fun — They’re Essential

Wine, charcuterie, and a whole lot of laughs — girls’ night isn’t just a tradition, it’s a necessity.

According to new research, women say they need a girls’ night out about every 22 days to feel balanced. That’s once a month, give or take, which feels about right considering how quickly life piles on the stress.

And for most women? Wine sets the tone. Nearly nine in ten say it’s the official drink of the night, with bottles typically opened within 16 minutes of the first guest arriving. (Because nothing says, “We’re off-duty” like that first pour.)

What’s On the Table

When it comes to food, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Charcuterie boards reign supreme, while sliders, wings, chips, and guac are crowd-pleasers too. Sweet tooths get their moment with cookies and cupcakes.

More Than Snacks and Sips

But here’s the real magic: the conversation. A whopping 83% of women say the best part of the night is the unstructured talk. The top topics?



Personal life updates

Relationships

Family — way ahead of work drama or celebrity gossip.

And when it comes to activities, the favourites are simple: watching movies, dancing, or cooking together. Basically, anything that fuels connection and laughter.

Girls Over Dates

Here’s the kicker: 62% of women said they’d choose a girls’ night over a romantic dinner with their partner.

And honestly? Who else will tell you your ex’s new haircut is tragic or that yes, you absolutely should buy those boots?