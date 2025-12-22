Gisele Bündchen Quietly Marries Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente: Reports

In true low-key fashion, Gisele Bündchen has reportedly tied the knot again — and did it without a single sponsored Instagram post.

According to celebrity news site TMZ, the Brazilian supermodel quietly married her longtime partner, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. The ceremony reportedly took place on December 3 at the couple’s home in Surfside, Florida, surrounded by close friends and family. They obtained their marriage licence just two days before, keeping the whole thing very under-the-radar.

No dramatic headlines. No paparazzi frenzy. Just vibes.

The newlyweds also recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, who was born in February. The couple hasn’t shared his name publicly, continuing their commitment to privacy and letting the internet remain mildly frustrated.

The baby is Bündchen’s third child. She also shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady. Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, closing one of the most high-profile celebrity relationships of the modern era.

Since then, Bündchen has kept a noticeably lower profile, focusing on family, wellness, and apparently falling in love with her martial arts instructor. Life comes at you fast.

Neither Bündchen nor Valente has publicly commented on the wedding, which somehow makes it feel even more on-brand. No big announcement. No glossy spread. Just a quiet “I do” — and a reminder that not every celebrity milestone needs a press tour.

Sometimes love doesn’t need a spotlight. Sometimes it just needs a licence, a living room, and a really solid chokehold. 🥋💍