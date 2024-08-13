Would You Give Up Sex to Own a Home? Gen Z Says "Yes!"

When it comes to life goals, homeownership ranks pretty high on the list for Gen Zers and younger millennials—even higher than sex, according to recent surveys.

In a world where housing prices continue to climb, the younger generation is making some surprising sacrifices to achieve their dream of owning a home.

The Trade-Off: Homeownership vs. Sex

A recent survey conducted by Clever Real Estate reveals that more than a quarter of Gen Zers are willing to give up sex for an entire year if it means they could finally afford a down payment on a house.

And it doesn't stop there. About half of adults in this generation would consider going celibate if it led to homeownership.

The motivation behind this willingness to sacrifice is clear: a significant 60% of Gen Z adults worry that they might never be able to own a home. With housing prices soaring and wages struggling to keep up, the idea of forgoing sex for a shot at financial security isn't as far-fetched as it might seem.

More Than Just A House

Interestingly, homeownership isn't the only thing Gen Z would trade sex for. Around one-third of this generation would consider abstaining from sex if it meant getting a pay rise at work, while just over a quarter would do the same for a promotion.

On the other hand, older millennials and adults in the 35-44 age bracket seem less willing to make such a trade-off. Only about 32% would choose a house deposit, pay rise, or promotion over maintaining their sex life.

As for those 45 and older, nearly half would prefer to keep their sex lives active rather than make a significant financial gain.

Gender Divide: Men vs. Women

The survey also highlighted a gender divide. Men were much more likely to refuse to give up sex, with 45% saying they couldn’t go without intercourse for a year, regardless of the reason.

In contrast, only 23% of women agreed with that sentiment, showing a notable difference in priorities between genders.

Final Thoughts

As the cost of living continues to rise, it's clear that younger generations are willing to make unconventional sacrifices to secure their future.

While the idea of giving up sex for a year might sound extreme, it reflects the challenges and pressures that Gen Z and millennials face in today’s housing market.

In the end, the desire for stability and financial security might just be stronger than the allure of physical intimacy—at least for now.

So, would you make the same trade? For many Gen Zers, the answer is a surprising "yes."