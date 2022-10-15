“Glee” Is Getting A Docuseries?
Ryan Murphy's "Glee" is becoming the subject of a new Discovery+ docuseries, which go in depth with behind the scenes drama!
“Glee” is one of the most beloved shows since the early 2010s by fans! At the time, it smashed records on the billboard charts, and introduced us to Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, and Lea Michelle!
While fans were enjoying the show, a series of LEGENDARY behind the scenes issues began to pile up.
We’re not talking small potatoes stuff like craft services forgetting someone’s pretzels… We’re talking BULLYING, conspiracy theories about actresses not being able to read, and DEATH.
Discovery+ has ordered a three-episode docuseries to go in depth about the issues that happened behind the camera on set!
The project is currently untitled, but you best believe the show will address the “Glee” curse. A mythos created by fans, of how if you’re in the series, your career dies… or you do.
Fans chimed in on Twitter on how the upcoming project won’t cover all of “Glee” history like the internet has:
All I’m hoping? The act of “slushieed” never makes a comeback.
“Glee” ran from 2009 to 2015, until creator Ryan Murphy moved onto his passion project “American Horror Story”.