“Glee” Is Getting A Docuseries?

“Glee” is one of the most beloved shows since the early 2010s by fans! At the time, it smashed records on the billboard charts, and introduced us to Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, and Lea Michelle!

While fans were enjoying the show, a series of LEGENDARY behind the scenes issues began to pile up.

We’re not talking small potatoes stuff like craft services forgetting someone’s pretzels… We’re talking BULLYING, conspiracy theories about actresses not being able to read, and DEATH.

Discovery+ has ordered a three-episode docuseries to go in depth about the issues that happened behind the camera on set!

A three-part documentary exploring the real story behind hit show #Glee is in the works at Discovery+.



It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before stories. pic.twitter.com/lIvs9rPDd4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2022

The project is currently untitled, but you best believe the show will address the “Glee” curse. A mythos created by fans, of how if you’re in the series, your career dies… or you do.

Fans chimed in on Twitter on how the upcoming project won’t cover all of “Glee” history like the internet has:

no glee documentary will ever get the full story without interviewing real time gleeks who were on the front lines of tumblr and twitter from 2010 to 2013 https://t.co/OldGVv4Bkg — kel'sey (@carsonshaws) October 12, 2022

All I’m hoping? The act of “slushieed” never makes a comeback.

“Glee” ran from 2009 to 2015, until creator Ryan Murphy moved onto his passion project “American Horror Story”.