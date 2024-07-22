Glen Powell Pays Tribute to the Late Bill Paxton as "Twister" Sequel is Released

As the highly anticipated sequel "Twisters" hit theatres, actor Glen Powell took a moment to honour a true legend of the original film.

On Friday, the "Hit Man" star posted a heartfelt tribute on X, featuring a picture of himself alongside the late Bill Paxton, who starred in the iconic 1996 film "Twister."

Glen Powell's Tribute

"As we release 'Twisters' into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton," Powell wrote in his caption. "A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats."

Powell and Paxton previously shared the screen in the 2013 film "Red Wing," which also featured the late Luke Perry.

Paxton, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 61 due to complications during surgery, was widely celebrated for his lead role in "Twister" alongside Helen Hunt, as well as his performances in James Cameron's blockbusters "Titanic" and "Aliens."

"Twisters" Takes the Box Office by Storm

"Twisters" opened to a massive reception, claiming the number one spot at the box office with an impressive $80.5 million opening weekend.

This figure exceeded initial analyst expectations by about $30 million, marking the biggest opening for a live-action movie so far this summer.

However, the summer box office race is heating up, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" set to debut later this week.

While "Twisters" is off to a phenomenal start, the competition is sure to be fierce.

A Legacy of Greatness

Glen Powell's tribute to Bill Paxton serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of Paxton's work and the inspiration he provided to those who followed in his footsteps.

As audiences flock to see "Twisters," they carry with them the legacy of a beloved actor whose contributions to film continue to resonate.