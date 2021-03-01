Golden Globes Handed Out Virtually!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned for the fourth time to host the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Netflix’s Mank and The Crown tied for the most nods in film and TV categories.

Winners included, “Nomadland” winning best director for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao.

‘Nomadland’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ won for “Best Motion Picture – Drama and Comedy,” ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won for “Best TV Series – Drama and Comedy.” Andra Day, the late Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike, and Sacha Baron Cohen all won acting awards.