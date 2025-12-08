Golden Globes 2026: List of Nominees
Awards season has officially begun!
The 2026 Golden Globe nominations are here, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a huge year in film and television. With heavy hitters like Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, and Timothée Chalamet on the list, plus major favourites like The White Lotus, Hamnet, and One Battle After Another, the race to the Oscars is officially on.
Winners will be announced January 11th.
Until then, here is the breakdown of who is up for Golden Globe glory.
Film Categories
Best Film – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Animated Film
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Acting – Film
Best Female Actor – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Male Actor – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Supporting Female Actor
- Emily Blunt
- Elle Fanning
- Ariana Grande
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
- Amy Madigan
- Teyana Taylor
Supporting Male Actor
- Benicio Del Toro
- Jacob Elordi
- Paul Mescal
- Sean Penn
- Adam Sandler
- Stellan Skarsgård
Behind the Scenes
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Ryan Coogler
- Guillermo del Toro
- Jafar Panahi
- Joachim Trier
- Chloé Zhao
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Ryan Coogler
- Jafar Panahi
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Best Original Song
- Songs from Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Songs from KPop Demon Hunters
- Songs from Sinners
- Songs from Wicked: For Good
- Songs from Train Dreams
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat
- Ludwig Göransson
- Jonny Greenwood
- Kanding Ray
- Max Richter
- Hans Zimmer
TV Categories
The White Lotus leads all TV nominees with six nods.
Best Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Series – Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Limited Series
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Acting – TV
Best Female Actor – Drama
- Kathy Bates
- Britt Lower
- Helen Mirren
- Bella Ramsey
- Keri Russell
- Rhea Seehorn
Best Male Actor – Drama
- Sterling K Brown
- Diego Luna
- Gary Oldman
- Mark Ruffalo
- Adam Scott
- Noah Wyle
Best Female Actor – Comedy or Musical
- Kristen Bell
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Natasha Lyonne
- Jenna Ortega
- Jean Smart
Best Male Actor – Comedy or Musical
- Adam Brody
- Steve Martin
- Glen Powell
- Seth Rogen
- Martin Short
- Jeremy Allen White
Best Female Actor – Limited Series
- Claire Danes
- Rashida Jones
- Amanda Seyfried
- Sarah Snook
- Michelle Williams
- Robin Wright
Best Male Actor – Limited Series
- Jacob Elordi
- Paul Giamatti
- Stephen Graham
- Charlie Hunnam
- Jude Law
- Matthew Rhys
Best Supporting Female Actor
- Carrie Coon
- Erin Doherty
- Hannah Einbinder
- Catherine O’Hara
- Parker Posey
- Aimee-Lou Wood
Best Supporting Male Actor
- Owen Cooper
- Billy Crudup
- Walton Goggins
- Jason Isaacs
- Tramell Tillman
- Ashley Walters
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
- Bill Maher
- Brett Goldstein
- Kevin Hart
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ricky Gervais
- Sarah Silverman
