Golden Globes 2026: List of Nominees

Awards season has officially begun!

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations are here, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a huge year in film and television. With heavy hitters like Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, and Timothée Chalamet on the list, plus major favourites like The White Lotus, Hamnet, and One Battle After Another, the race to the Oscars is officially on.

Winners will be announced January 11th.

Until then, here is the breakdown of who is up for Golden Globe glory.

Film Categories

Best Film – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Acting – Film

Best Female Actor – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Male Actor – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Supporting Female Actor

Emily Blunt

Elle Fanning

Ariana Grande

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Amy Madigan

Teyana Taylor

Supporting Male Actor

Benicio Del Toro

Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal

Sean Penn

Adam Sandler

Stellan Skarsgård

Behind the Scenes

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson

Ryan Coogler

Guillermo del Toro

Jafar Panahi

Joachim Trier

Chloé Zhao

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Ryan Coogler

Jafar Panahi

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Best Original Song

Songs from Avatar: Fire and Ash

Songs from KPop Demon Hunters

Songs from Sinners

Songs from Wicked: For Good

Songs from Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat

Ludwig Göransson

Jonny Greenwood

Kanding Ray

Max Richter

Hans Zimmer

TV Categories

The White Lotus leads all TV nominees with six nods.

Best Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Series – Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Acting – TV

Best Female Actor – Drama

Kathy Bates

Britt Lower

Helen Mirren

Bella Ramsey

Keri Russell

Rhea Seehorn

Best Male Actor – Drama

Sterling K Brown

Diego Luna

Gary Oldman

Mark Ruffalo

Adam Scott

Noah Wyle

Best Female Actor – Comedy or Musical

Kristen Bell

Ayo Edebiri

Selena Gomez

Natasha Lyonne

Jenna Ortega

Jean Smart

Best Male Actor – Comedy or Musical

Adam Brody

Steve Martin

Glen Powell

Seth Rogen

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

Best Female Actor – Limited Series

Claire Danes

Rashida Jones

Amanda Seyfried

Sarah Snook

Michelle Williams

Robin Wright

Best Male Actor – Limited Series

Jacob Elordi

Paul Giamatti

Stephen Graham

Charlie Hunnam

Jude Law

Matthew Rhys

Best Supporting Female Actor

Carrie Coon

Erin Doherty

Hannah Einbinder

Catherine O’Hara

Parker Posey

Aimee-Lou Wood

Best Supporting Male Actor

Owen Cooper

Billy Crudup

Walton Goggins

Jason Isaacs

Tramell Tillman

Ashley Walters

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Bill Maher

Brett Goldstein

Kevin Hart

Kumail Nanjiani

Ricky Gervais

Sarah Silverman