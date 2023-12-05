“Golden Retriever Man” New Dating Term

Think Travis Kelce, Shawn Mendes and Tom Holland!

While women of past generations may have yearned for a strong, silent man and Millennial ladies lust after tattoo-covered, soy milk-sipping hipsters, Gen Z women are pawing for a different breed of fellow.

“Golden Retriever Men” has been hailed as the generation’s new heartthrobs, beloved by young, women on social media…It won’t take long to find millions of hashtags “#goldenretrievermen” and “#goldenretrieverboys” on TikTok!

But what is a Golden Retriever Man? It doesn’t refer to the owners of the dogs, but to the men who possess the same qualities as the canine. Think: sweet, gentle, affectionate, and eager to please (not to mention easy to train.)

Many men also share some physical attributes with the breed: an adorable smile, big brown eyes, and golden hair.

Urban Dictionary defines the distinctive type of gent as “a significant other that is easygoing and makes it fairly simple to maintain a happy and fulfilling relationship.”