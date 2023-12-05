Listen Live

“Golden Retriever Man” New Dating Term

Gen Z goes wild over new breed of Bachelors!

Think Travis Kelce, Shawn Mendes and Tom Holland!

While women of past generations may have yearned for a strong, silent man and Millennial ladies lust after tattoo-covered, soy milk-sipping hipsters, Gen Z women are pawing for a different breed of fellow.

Do Guys Look BETTER When They Are Taken?

“Golden Retriever Men” has been hailed as the generation’s new heartthrobs, beloved by young, women on social media…It won’t take long to find millions of hashtags “#goldenretrievermen” and “#goldenretrieverboys” on TikTok!

But what is a Golden Retriever Man? It doesn’t refer to the owners of the dogs, but to the men who possess the same qualities as the canine. Think: sweet, gentle, affectionate, and eager to please (not to mention easy to train.)

@z.for.zarina Replying to @Michelle Melky might be a college drop out but at least I found this guy #goldenretrieverboyfriend #coupletok #couple #itsofficial ♬ Bound – Ponderosa Twins Plus One

Many men also share some physical attributes with the breed: an adorable smile, big brown eyes, and golden hair.

Urban Dictionary defines the distinctive type of gent as “a significant other that is easygoing and makes it fairly simple to maintain a happy and fulfilling relationship.”

