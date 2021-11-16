THE MOST REWARDING GOOD DEEDS

Someone asked people to define what it means to do a “good deed,” and the top answer was anything that makes someone else feel good. But doing good deeds can also make YOU feel good.

92% of people said they feel happy when they do something nice for someone else. And 77% also said it makes them feel more relaxed.

Here are the top LITTLE things you can do for others that can instantly turn your day around.

1. Helping a friend, family member, or coworker with a task.

2. Donating to someone in need.

3. Just saying “good morning” to people.

4. Holding a door for someone, especially a stranger.

5. Giving someone a compliment.

6. Paying for someone’s meal.

7. Buying someone a coffee.

8. Helping someone carry groceries, or something else that’s heavy.

The poll also found three in four people believe that if they do something nice for someone, that person will usually pay it forward in one way or another.