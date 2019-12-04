WE DO FIVE GOOD DEEDS A MONTH

Listen Live

By Life Hacks

A new survey for Giving Tuesday found the average person does five good deeds a month.  And the most common small act of kindness we’ve done is giving someone directions.   Two-thirds of us have done it at least once in our life.

 

Here are the ten most common good deeds we do . . .

1.  Giving someone directions.  66% have done it.

2.  Holding a door for a stranger, 65%.

3.  Letting someone with fewer items cut in line at the store, 60%.

4.  Helping someone cross the street, also 60%.

5.  Doing a chore or errand for a family member or friend, 56%.

6.  Adding a small donation to charity when you check out at the store, again 56%.

7.  Donating clothes to a thrift store, 55%.

8.  Helping someone carry their groceries, also 55%.

9.  Returning a lost item, also 55%.

10.  Paying for a stranger’s meal.  53% of people said they’ve done it.

