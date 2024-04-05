Signs It’s Time To Look For Another Job!  

It’s not always easy to know when to leave a job. It’s such an issue that the TikTok search ‘Should I quit my job’ has racked up 72.7 million views.

We all go through periods where we’re demotivated or have to prioritize other aspects of our lives. Not only could this affect your performance, but it could make leaving for pastures seem extra enticing.

But if you just can’t shake the feeling that you’d rather clock out for good, there are a few key signs to look out for before you hand in your notice.

The spark has faded

The first thing to ask yourself if you’re considering quitting is whether you feel passionate about what you do. If you’re essentially ‘quiet quitting’ – not seeking new challenges and doing the bare minimum – your feelings may not be unfounded. This lack of motivation is a sure sign that your current role isn’t fuelling your professional fire, and it might be time to look for something that excites you again…

Your mental health is taking a hit

There’s a big difference between a stressful time at work and work-related mental health issues, which can cause ‘chronic feelings of exhaustion, dread, and burnout, making it difficult to switch off, relax, and enjoy your personal life.’Listen to your body and mind, and consider the toll your job is taking on your sleep, appetite, and temper.

The role’s a dead end

In some cases, you can love your job but still have to leave because there’s no room to grow.

You’re filled with dread on Sundays

Ah, the Sunday scaries; when the thought of going back to work on Monday fills you with dread and leaves you contemplating the plausibility of calling in sick.

You get bad vibes from your colleagues

Colleagues can make or break a job. After all, we spend so much time at work, that not feeling supported, appreciated or heard by those around us can take its toll. While you don’t have to be besties with your workmates, it crosses the line into toxicity when you’re ‘surrounded by constant negativity, gossip, disrespect, or bullying.’

You have no work-life balance

Some people are more wedded to their work than others, but you should always have time to do things outside the office, whether that’s socializing with friends, participating in hobbies, or even just catching up on life admin.

A lack of work-life balance can highlight poor management within your job, especially if your workload isn’t manageable or you’re expected to be available at all hours.