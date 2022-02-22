Good Looking People Have Better Immune Systems, According To New Research!

Researchers recruited 80 men and women and took their photos from the neck up and then took a blood sample. All participants had neutral facial expressions in the photos and no make up was worn by women.

Afterwards almost 500 other volunteers were asked to rate the facial attractiveness of their participants based on the photo taken.

The researchers then collated those ratings and cross-examined them with the results of the blood tests. Basically the study found that those who were found to be attractive, also had a better immunity.

