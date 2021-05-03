Good News! Sales Of Real Pants Are Back Up Again!

Retailers are reporting a rise in the sale of dressy clothing, including pants with buttons and zippers!

Sales of comfy knock-around duds that people have been wearing while working from home are taking a back seat to more professional gear, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

While More Americans are returning to their office setting, we Canadians still have some time to sport the sweats!

Even though many are still working from home, regardless of the COVID situation, the rise in sales of more dresser clothes shows that people really want to look good again.

Retailers said many shoppers appear to also be looking to wear cross-over clothes that can serve several purposes.

L.L. Bean, Inc., told the Journal its sales of pants with zippers and buttons have recently begun outselling elastic-waistband ones.