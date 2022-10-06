GoodWill Has launched Goodwillfinds, A Website For Online Thrifting!

Have you ever been at Goodwill, and thought, “I’ve looked down all three aisles of mugs with witty sayings on them, and I still haven’t found the perfect one.” Well, THIS news is going to rock your world.

Goodwill has just launched a new website for online thrifting called GoodwillFinds.com. (Apparently, GoodwillHunting.com was taken.)

Until now, Goodwill didn’t have a centralized online business, so it was just random stores selling a few of their donations online through third-party websites like eBay and Craigslist.

GoodwillFinds launched yesterday with roughly 100,000 items available online, and they say that more junk, er, TREASURES will be added soon.

There’s a little of everything: Clothes, electronics, kitchen stuff, home furnishings, books, media, toys, and collectibles. But you won’t find anything dirt cheap. It looks like they didn’t bother uploading anything that wasn’t at least about $5. And you will have to pay for shipping.