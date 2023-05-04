Gordon Lightfoot’s Funeral Is Set For Saturday In Orillia
A public memorial will be held on Sunday!
The legendary Lightfoot will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Orillia this weekend.
On Sunday, the public is invited to pay their respects to the music legend.
Lightfoot died of natural causes Monday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto at the age of 85.
The obituary called him a “national treasure” whose songs have become part of the “Canadian cultural fabric.”
Funeral Details:
- Lightfoot will rest at St. Paul’s United Church, 62 Peter St., N., Orillia.
- The public is invited to pay their respects at St. Paul’s United Church on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 1 P.M. until 8 P.M.
- Messages of condolence are welcome and can be left at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.