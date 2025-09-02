Gordon Ramsay Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Urges Sunscreen Awareness

Celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his recent battle with skin cancer, using his experience to remind the public about the importance of protecting their skin.

Ramsay, 58, shared that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his jawline. Posting photos of his bandages and stitches, he delivered his trademark humour alongside a heartfelt warning: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a facelift—I’d need a refund!”

A Growing Health Concern

Ramsay joins a growing number of public figures speaking candidly about skin cancer, including Khloé Kardashian, who has dealt with melanoma, and Hugh Jackman, who has faced multiple basal cell carcinoma diagnoses. Their openness is helping to break down stigma and remind people that skin cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, more than 1.5 million new cases of skin cancer were reported globally in 2022, including over 330,000 cases of melanoma—the most serious form of the disease.

A Message Canadians Can Take to Heart

For Canadians, where long winters often mean a rush to soak up summer sun, Ramsay’s message hits close to home. Dermatologists frequently stress that sunscreen is not just for beach days—it’s a year-round necessity, even in colder climates or on cloudy days.

By speaking out, Ramsay is turning a personal health scare into a powerful reminder: protecting our skin today can save lives tomorrow. His experience is a call to action for Canadians to take sun safety seriously, wear SPF daily, and get regular skin checks.

Sun Safety Tips Every Canadian Should Know

☀️ Wear Sunscreen Daily – Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ even on cloudy days or in winter.

🧢 Cover Up – Hats, sunglasses, and light clothing provide added protection.

🌳 Seek Shade – Especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when UV rays are strongest.

🧴 Reapply Often – Every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating.

👩‍⚕️ Get Checked – Regular skin exams help catch problems early.