Gordon Ramsey Has Become A Dad For the Sixth Time!

The celebrity chef and his wife Tana Ramsey have been happily married since 1996 and already have Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar.

Gordon celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday by taking to social media three days later to announce the birth of his new son as he claimed he is now “done” having kids.

He wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done”

During an appearance on Heart Radio when asked if he had five children, Gordon replied: “Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there’s one more on the way. Tana’s jeans aren’t fitting her.”