Gorilla Sofas Went Viral—Now They're Actually a Thing!

Did you see the "gorilla sofas" that took TikTok by storm this month? These huge, plush stuffed animal couches really do look like gorillas, complete with faces and everything. No wonder "where to purchase a gorilla couch" became a trending search.

The catch? All those viral images were just A.I.-generated. Gorilla sofas didn’t actually exist in real life... until NOW.

A furniture company in China decided to turn this internet sensation into a reality. They tossed the A.I. images online with a hefty price tag and, once orders started rolling in, they had to figure out how to make them.

If you were one of those people eagerly waiting for your gorilla couch, brace yourself for a bit of disappointment. Yes, you’re getting a gorilla couch, but it’s not exactly like the A.I. version.

A video from a factory in China shows the real deal, and the quality leaves much to be desired. It’s got a head and hands, and it’s definitely a gorilla—it’s just not very realistic.

For those still interested, you can find these couches on Amazon for the low, low price of $10k.

So, what do you think? Would you pay ten grand for a less-than-perfect gorilla couch? Let us know in the comments!