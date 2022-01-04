GRAMMY Awards ‘Likely’ To Be Postponed Again

The Recording Academy is “likely” to postpone the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to a report.

The awards show was originally set for January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena – formally known as the Staples Center – in Los Angeles, but will likely be postponed to a later date.

If the decision is made official, it will be the second year in a row that the awards ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Related: That time PETA got mad with The Grammys for handing out Puppies…

Last year, the show was delayed until March 14 – and was relocated to the Los Angeles Convention Center to avoid overcrowding.

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, hosted in 2021 and is set to return for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy told Billboard that no decision has been made yet.