You’re not the only one who took a pass on watching Sunday night’s Grammys.

CBS’s broadcast was the lowest-rated Grammys ever, with just 8-point-8 million viewers.

That’s less than half the number of viewers who watched last year’s show. This year’s Golden Globes were also a rating disaster, with less than 7-million sets of eyeballs tuning in.

There are just too many other options on streaming services!