Grammy Moments: The Hits, the Misses, and a Lot of ICE

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were a glittery mix of talent, chaos, exposed skin, and pins that required explanation.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, the show felt like a long goodbye party where everyone brought their weirdest energy and loudest outfit.

The night kicked off with Bruno Mars teaming up with BLACKPINK’s Rosé for a high-octane performance of APT. Mars later returned with I Just Might, just in case anyone forgot he owns the stage and the room temperature.

As expected, Kendrick Lamar entered the night as the top nominee with nine nods and wasted absolutely no time collecting hardware.

He snagged Best Rap Album early for GNX, accepted his trophy from Queen Latifah and Doechii, and went on to win Record of the Year with SZA. By the end of the night, Lamar officially passed Jay-Z to become the most decorated rapper in Grammy history. Casual flex.

Canadian content alert: Justin Bieber showed up with wife Hailey Bieber, both dressed in basic black and wearing matching “ICE OUT” pins. Later, Bieber stripped things down literally, performing Yukon in nothing but shorts and socks while playing electric guitar. Vulnerable? Yes. Cold? Also yes.

Olivia Dean took home Best New Artist after her performance of Man I Need, while Bad Bunny closed out the night with Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. It marked the first time a Spanish-language album has ever won the top prize, making history and probably annoying at least one guy live-tweeting from his couch.

Other winners included Jelly Roll for Best Contemporary Country Album (Beautifully Broken), Billie Eilish for Best Song (Wildflower), and Shaboozey for Country Duo/Group Performance. Pop Vocal Album went to Lady Gaga for Mayhem, while Pop Solo Performance was awarded to Lola Young for Messy.

One of the most goosebump-inducing moments came when Ms. Lauryn Hill appeared on the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999, a reminder that legends don’t age, they simply reappear and steal the oxygen from the room.

All in all, the Grammys delivered history, high notes, bare knees, and just enough confusion to keep group chats alive well into Monday morning.