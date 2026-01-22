2025 Oscar Nominations Are Here & “Sinners” Breaks Records

The Academy Awards nominees for 2025 are officially in, and this year’s list promises plenty of drama, spectacle, and star power.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads the pack with an astonishing 16 nominations, setting a new record for the most Oscar nods ever. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another isn’t far behind, earning 13 nominations.

The 98th Academy Awards will be presented on March 15 in Los Angeles, and the lineup spans everything from sweeping dramas and quirky comedies to visually stunning blockbusters and international hits.

Here’s a closer look at the major categories and the films and performances to watch:

Best Picture

The best picture category is always the most anticipated, and this year’s lineup is packed with both fan favorites and critical darlings. From historical epics to inventive dramas, the nominees showcase the diversity of storytelling at its finest:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Acting Categories

This year’s acting races feature a mix of seasoned stars and breakout performances. Expect some heated competition as the Academy recognizes both dramatic depth and captivating charm.

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Directors to Watch

The director category highlights the creative minds behind this year’s most compelling films. With multiple nominations for their films, these directors are all but guaranteed to make an impact on the ceremony.

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Music and Technical Achievements

These categories honor the behind-the-scenes brilliance that brings films to life. From unforgettable scores to inventive visual effects, the technical nominations underscore why these films are Oscar-worthy.

Original Song

Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

I Lied To You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Original Score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplate

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Cinematography Highlights

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Animated and International Film

The Oscars continue to celebrate global and animated storytelling. These categories bring international cinema and imaginative worlds to the forefront, proving that great films transcend language and age.

Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

International Feature

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

What’s Next

With films like Sinners and One Battle After Another dominating in multiple categories, the Oscars are shaping up to be a showdown between visionary directors and powerhouse casts.

March 15 will determine which films rise to the top, but the nominations alone hint at a year of cinematic brilliance and thrilling competition.