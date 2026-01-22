2025 Oscar Nominations Are Here & “Sinners” Breaks Records
The Academy Awards nominees for 2025 are officially in, and this year’s list promises plenty of drama, spectacle, and star power.
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads the pack with an astonishing 16 nominations, setting a new record for the most Oscar nods ever. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another isn’t far behind, earning 13 nominations.
The 98th Academy Awards will be presented on March 15 in Los Angeles, and the lineup spans everything from sweeping dramas and quirky comedies to visually stunning blockbusters and international hits.
Here’s a closer look at the major categories and the films and performances to watch:
Best Picture
The best picture category is always the most anticipated, and this year’s lineup is packed with both fan favorites and critical darlings. From historical epics to inventive dramas, the nominees showcase the diversity of storytelling at its finest:
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Acting Categories
This year’s acting races feature a mix of seasoned stars and breakout performances. Expect some heated competition as the Academy recognizes both dramatic depth and captivating charm.
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Directors to Watch
The director category highlights the creative minds behind this year’s most compelling films. With multiple nominations for their films, these directors are all but guaranteed to make an impact on the ceremony.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Music and Technical Achievements
These categories honor the behind-the-scenes brilliance that brings films to life. From unforgettable scores to inventive visual effects, the technical nominations underscore why these films are Oscar-worthy.
Original Song
- Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters
- Train Dreams from Train Dreams
- Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
- I Lied To You from Sinners
- Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!
Original Score
- Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplate
- Hamnet, Max Richter
- One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Cinematography Highlights
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Animated and International Film
The Oscars continue to celebrate global and animated storytelling. These categories bring international cinema and imaginative worlds to the forefront, proving that great films transcend language and age.
Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
International Feature
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirât (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
What’s Next
With films like Sinners and One Battle After Another dominating in multiple categories, the Oscars are shaping up to be a showdown between visionary directors and powerhouse casts.
March 15 will determine which films rise to the top, but the nominations alone hint at a year of cinematic brilliance and thrilling competition.
