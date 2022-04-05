The 2022 Grammy Ratings Are Up Slightly From Last Year!

Producers pulled out all the stops to make this year’s Grammy awards more of a concert event, but was it enough to prove to people that the awards show is worth watching?

This year’s telecast, hosted by Trevor Noah brought in 8.9 million viewers on CBS and its other platforms including Paramount+, that’s up a hair from last year’s 8.8 million viewers!

Sunday’s Grammycast featured big wins for Olivia Rodrigo, Sonic Silk and Jon Batiste — and an X-rated stunt from Lil Nas X that left little to the imagination, both for those in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and at home.

Related: Grammy Highlights…

It was the first time the awards took place in Sin City; the Grammys were originally scheduled to air live in January from LA but shifted venues after a spike in the city’s COVID cases.