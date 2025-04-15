Looking for Something to Watch? Tune In to the Great Moose Migration Livestream

If you’ve had your fill of high-drama TV and need something a little more soothing (and Canadian-adjacent), why not settle in and livestream the Great Moose Migration?

No, it’s not a nature documentary with a narrator or dramatic soundtrack. It’s real-time, unscripted, slow-paced footage of Swedish moose making their annual spring journey—and yes, people are obsessed.

Since 2019, Swedish broadcaster SVT has been airing a 20-day, 24/7 event called “Den stora älgvandringen”(translated to The Great Moose Migration or The Great Elk Trek), and it’s become a surprise international hit. In 2024 alone, the show drew in an impressive 9 million viewers on SVT Play, Sweden’s national streaming platform.

What Is It, Exactly?

Picture it: remote cameras set up in the wilderness, patiently capturing dozens of majestic moose as they swim across the Ångerman River, about 300 km northwest of Stockholm. No flashy edits, no commentary—just nature doing its thing. The livestream runs until May 4, and thanks to warmer-than-usual spring temps, it even started a week earlier this year to catch the early movers.

The idea may sound a bit... uneventful. And that’s exactly why people love it.

The Beauty of “Slow TV”

This style of programming, known as slow TV, first took off in Norway in 2009 when public broadcaster NRK aired a real-time, seven-hour train journey across the country. Since then, the format has spread across Europe and beyond, offering a counterbalance to the overstimulated energy of binge-worthy dramas and algorithm-driven content.

There’s something undeniably calming about watching the natural world unfold at its own pace. It’s like a digital campfire—perfect to put on in the background while working from home, cooking dinner, or unwinding after a long day.

And it’s not just moose. Other slow TV experiments include a “fish doorbell” livestream in Utrecht, Netherlands, where viewers help monitor fish migration, and even uncut footage of people knitting or chopping firewood in Scandinavia. Yes, really.

RELATED: For Better or Weirder: Canadian Inventions That Changed the World

Nature Therapy, But Make It Digital

If you're in the 25+ crowd juggling work, family, and the daily digital overload, tuning in to something this refreshingly simple might be just what your nervous system needs. It’s a quiet reminder that life doesn’t always have to be fast-paced to be fascinating.

So grab a tea (or a glass of wine), fire up the livestream, and enjoy the zen-like joy of watching some of Sweden’s most magnificent animals make their annual trek. No plot twists. No spoilers. Just moose, moving along.