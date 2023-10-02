Canadian Idiot: Green Day to rock 110th Grey Cup halftime show!

First formed in 1987, the iconic punk rock band has sold more than 75 million records, won 5 Grammy awards, and earned enshrinement in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is best known for songs like American Idiot, Basket Case, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).

Green Day will perform this year’s Grey Cup Half-Time Show!

The Grey Cup halftime show will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN and RDS, as well as outside the country through CFL+. An average audience of 3,121,000 watched the 2022 Grey Cup on TSN, with a peak of 4.7 million late in the fourth quarter.

The 110th Grey Cup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Toronto Argonauts (12-2) are the current betting favourites to repeat as champions, followed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-4) and B.C. Lions (11-4).