GRILLING MAKES US FEEL GOOD!

41% of people in a new survey say that they plan on having backyard BBQs this summer!

15% of people said that they grilled more during the pandemic as a means of feeling more productive.

More than 60 percent of grill owners prepared 1-2 meals on their grill each week on average during the pandemic. An impressive 21 percent grilled 3-5 meals each week.

Because we’re grilling so much, 15% of people say they either have or will soon buy a new BBQ.

Nearly a quarter of grillers (21 percent) upped their grilling game during the pandemic and tried more technical and/or new grilling endeavours such as smoking, rotisserie, and grilling fish.

