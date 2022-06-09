GROCERY STORES CAN’T KEEP PRICES DOWN, SO HERE ARE EIGHT WAYS TO SAVE

Some people blame grocery stores for not doing enough to keep prices low, but the reality is that their hands are tied because inflation and supply chain issues are making inventory more expensive on their end as well.

In a recent poll, shoppers guessed that their main grocery store has a net profit of 33%. But that’s a LITTLE off. The average net profit for a supermarket has been close to 1% historically, and as high as only 3% in 2020.

(So THAT’S why they only have one check-out line open!)

But there are some tips that YOU can do to keep your food costs down. They include:

Shopping at discount grocery stores more often, buying less luxury or organic items, buying more items on sale, shifting to store brands on some products, buying in bulk, working off a list and avoiding “impulse” items, substituting similar, less expensive meats and vegetables, and comparing prices at multiple stores before buying.