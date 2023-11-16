Gross Reasons Why You Should Always Wash Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them…

Experts say you should always wash newly purchased clothing before wearing it for the first time, as you never know what’s hiding on the surface.

A Tide scientist with Procter & Gamble highlighted the gross reality of new clothes from a store having been tried on by others before you purchase them: “The human body naturally produces body soils throughout the day.”

“On average, this adds up to about one litre of sweat, 40 grams of sebum [oils from the body], 10 grams of skin cells and 10 grams of salt,” they said…

These body soils could’ve been transferred by people who touched new clothes.

In addition, new clothing items include fabric finishes added during manufacturing — and could have come in contact with dirt or other residues during manufacturing and distribution…

If the garment is not washed before wearing, these substances and chemicals can be potentially irritating to sensitive skin,” she explained.

Fabrics also pick up cross-contamination from the manufacturing process, storage, shipping and the stores where they are showcased. Washing before wearing reduces and removes many of these contaminants…

Another reason to wash newly purchased clothes is the potential presence of bacteria and other pathogens, fragrances or harmful personal care products that may linger on garments after others have tried them on at the store…

When you wash your new clothes thoroughly before wearing them, you effectively remove these chemicals.”