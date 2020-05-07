Grow with Barrie Urban Gardeners

Barrie Urban Gardens was started by a group of people who are passionate about getting the citizens of Barrie excited and engaged in growing food in their homes, yards and through our local community gardens.

2. #Barrie Urban Gardeners (BUGs) will be an online space to share gardening tips, ideas, and resources and to facilitate seed/seedling swaps. You are invited to join the group, sharing tips, questions, & collaborate virtually here: https://t.co/li13evFONv — Ann-Marie Kungl (@annmariekungl) May 6, 2020

We reached out to our broader community to help find resources, tips and techniques on how to have that garden to table food experience in our own homes. Given the ongoing challenges we are facing, food supply becomes something we can have a some control over.

Keeping the environment in mind, we offer ideas around utilizing local resources, creating a pesticide free grow space and utilizing things like rain barrels for watering when applicable.

