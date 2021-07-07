Gum Sales Up in The US as Mask Rules Ease

Since the pandemic began, gum sales were way down as no one was heading out or planning on kissing anyone.

U.S. gum sales have recently started rising, data from NielsenIQ show as restrictions ease and people aren’t scared of each other any more thanks to vaccines.

The number of packs sold is also up, with Americans purchasing nearly 15 million more packs of gum in May compared to January 2021 levels.

Expect to pay a little more for gum packs also. In May gum sold for $2.11 per pack, up from $2.05 at the start of the year.

It’s totally worth it!