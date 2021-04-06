Guy Fieri Will Be On The Food Network Another Three Years At Least!

Guy Fieri has signed a new three-year deal to stay put on the Food Network, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The exclusive deal will keep the celebrity chef on the Discovery-owned network, where he has launched some of its most popular shows including “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.”

Fieri first appeared on The Food Network when he won the game show “The Next Food Network Star” in 2006.