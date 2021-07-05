Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Married

According to reports the couple finally tied the knot at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. This is the same spot that the pair spent much of the lockdown in with his brother and Gwen’s kids.

This has been a long time coming, as the two superstars have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the talent show, The Voice.

Both Blake and Gwen were in marriages that appeared to be on the rocks at the time. During this time, Shelton filed for divorce from his wife at the time Miranda Lambert, after four years of marriage and weeks later Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their 13-year marriage was over.

The couple had been engaged since October of 2020.